Phil Spencer talks about the Xbox community in Mexico

Forza Horizon 5 will hit the market on November 9. However, reviews of the game have already started circulating on the internet in the last few hours. One of the points on which an agreement has usually been reached is that Mexico is a beautiful country, and Playground Games did a good job representing our country. This is something that Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, totally agrees.

Through his official Twitter account, Spencer shared a message where points out how beautiful Mexico is as a country, and celebrated the great work the Xbox team has done In our country. This was what he commented:

“I totally agree that Mexico is an incredible setting for # ForzaHorizon5. The Xbox community in Mexico has always been incredible and it’s great to have one of our franchises highlighting the incredible place that Mexico is. “

Xbox is one of the best represented companies in Mexico, and this has resulted in community events, celebrations for the launch of some games, and much more. It will be interesting to see what happens in our country with the 20th anniversary of the company.

Forza Horizon 5 Coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on November 9, and here you can check our review. In the same way, this is our gameplay for this title.

The Xbox team in Mexico has done a great job with events, both digital and in person when possible, to celebrate the community, and this is something that the great executives of the company have celebrated. The community of our country loves Xbox, and the sentiment is reciprocated.

