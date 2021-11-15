Although the idea of ​​seeing Bethesda as part of the Xbox Game Studios is already something that many have accepted, there are still people who are not sure about the exclusivity of future titles, such as The Elder Scrolls VI. While this point has not been fully clarified, a recent statement by Phil Spencer, Xbox boss, points out that this new installment can be found in one place.

In a recent chat with the British edition of GQ, Spencer was questioned about the exclusivity of The Elder Scrolls VI. Although the manager did not reveal details, he did mention that Bethesda’s next job will be similar to Starfield, which has already been clarified as an exclusive. This was what he commented:

“It is not about punishing any other platform, I fundamentally believe that all platforms can continue to grow. But for Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full package of what we have. And that will be true when I think of Elder Scrolls VI. That will be true when I reflect on any of our franchises. “

Along with these statements, Todd Howard, director of this project, talked about what goal he and his team have in mind with The Elder Scrolls VI:

“You go back and read a review of the first Elder Scrolls. And then you read one from The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, then you read one from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. And they say the same thing: ‘You walk into these worlds and, oh my gosh, they feel so real.’ People change. Technological changes. However, the ultimate goal is still to make sure that when you start the game you feel like you’ve been transported. “

Now we can only wait for an even more official confirmation. However, this will take time to come. Currently, Bethesda is focused on Starfield, which will be available in November 2022 on Xbox Series X | S and PC. On related topics, this company has finally decided to talk about Fallout 5. Similarly, these are the prices of Skyrim: Anniversary Edition.

Editor’s Note:

While making a franchise as popular as The Elder Scrolls an exclusive that is only available on Xbox and PC is surely not to everyone’s liking, this is something that needs to be understood as soon as possible. Bethesda form of Xbox Game Studios, and this means that all of their games will be exclusive.

Via: GQ