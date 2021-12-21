With the winter season coming to a close in the United States, and a Phil Spencer enthusiastic about his brand (as always), The Xbox mogul has published some photos showing his beautiful and attractive Xbox edition snowboard, whose publication has reached in a very short time more than 2 thousand likes.

Through its official Twitter account, Phil Spencer has posted an image showing him ready and ready to go for some action in the snow. The curious thing is not the landscape or the sport, but his snowboard, which is completely personalized with Xbox images, being a completely unique limited edition.

Phil Spencer shows off his beautiful and attractive Xbox Edition snowboard

Phil Spencer: “Xbox is planning ambitious new ideas for the future”

As we can see in the tweet and in the photo gallery below, the board looks really beautiful with those designs of the control buttons on the front, and covered in the characteristic green of the brand on the back. This table called “Power Your Dreams 158”, was built by the CAPiTA company and presented in March for an auction, there are only 15 units on the market.

Without a doubt, an excellent collector’s item that we had not seen in action before, which expresses all the emotion and love for the brand that Phil Spencer possesses when carrying out different activities in his free time. Photography has been trending and tremendously visible in many places, with requests for units for sale by many fans.

Photo gallery:

Last updated on 2021-05-05. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.