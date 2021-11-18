Phil Spencer, head of gaming at Microsoft, commented on his skepticism towards non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, in an interview with Axios:

“What I would say today about NFTs in general is that I think there is a lot of speculation and experimentation going on, and that some of the creatives I see today feel more exploitative than entertaining.”

As chief executive of Microsoft’s Xbox brand, Spencer’s words carry weight. Xbox is the video game console operating system with the second largest market share in the world, only behind PlayStation. This gives Xbox a lot of power over the acceptance or rejection of NFT projects in the video game industry.

What console war? PlayStation has deviated from the rest to lead the world market share. Source: Statcounter

Spencer added that he is not completely against all NFTs, clarifying that he is not believes that “all NFT games are exploitative. He just believes that we are on that path of people noticing.”

Although the first NFTs date back to 2014-15, it wasn’t until this year that the market valuation shot into multi-million dollar territory. And within the video game space, blockchain games and those of the play-to-earn, or P2E model, are paving the way for a new era of gaming.

The role of Blockchain technology in transforming the video game market appears to be intensifying through GameFi, which refers to the ability to be able to make money playing a video game. In the last month, at least three venture capital funds have announced significant capital allocations to so-called GameFi projects. NFTs, meanwhile, have flourished into a multi-billion dollar market, with total sales of digital collectibles reaching $ 10.7 billion in the third quarter.

November is the 20th anniversary of Xbox. The company commemorated its centenary with a celebration broadcast live with game announcements and updates.

