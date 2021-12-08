Phil Spencer explains why Kinect was an important step for Xbox

How to forget the much-loved peripheral that was a popular accessory in those years of the Xbox 360, the Kinect, which served to be able to play differently with our consoles at home. However, the success was forgotten, as the players and the industry were putting it aside, extinguishing it until it was obsolete. Phil Spencer recalls what happened and explains why the Kinect was an important step for Xbox, in addition to the entertainment provided.

Through an interview with the medium Edge Magazine, the Xbox mogul recognized that at that time forcing all players to use motion controls was a mistake, since there will always be classic players who need a controller. He also stressed that despite what happened, The Kinect taught the Xbox team a lot about the potential of certain genres, and how they create new interaction experiences.

Within the much that was said in the interview, Phil Spencer explained that the new ways of playing and interacting that Kinect brought were a surprise for them (translated): “Before that, it was all like M-rated games, but when we started doing things like Kinect Sports and things from other developers, it really opened our eyes to the breadth of what Xbox could be. I look at the accessibility work we’ve done and I think you can draw direct lines back to Kinect. Not specifically to the device itself, but to what a gaming rig can mean to more people. And that is a journey that we are still on ”.

Interesting conclusions drawn by Phil Spencer, praising the result it had for some players with less accessibility than the traditional ones in the world of video games, as an important lesson in full inclusion. Undoubtedly, this time is marked by traditional controls, but who knows if in the future version 2.0 of Kinect may arrive, or on the contrary, something much better and innovative.

