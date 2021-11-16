Phil Spencer criticizes how Halo Infinite delay was handled

Without a doubt, the delay of Halo Infinite it was certainly one of the lowest points for Xbox last year. The new generation of consoles Microsoft ran out of one of its biggest release titles, and in a new interview, Phil Spencer he said “not having agreed” with the way this was handled.

Talking with GQ, Spencer explained that he was not a fan of how Xbox He showed Halo Infinite and how he promoted it as this next-gen game, all so that a few days later they decided to delay it:

“I didn’t like how we handled it. I didn’t like that we showed the game, that we talked about its launch. And in the margin of a month we delay it. “

Spencer he admitted that “they should have known beforehand and be honest with themselves”, stating that they had no intention of “misleading” the community. They were simply hoping to meet the previously set date, but according to Spencer, “This strategy does not work at all well in terms of video game development.”

Halo Infinite will debut on December 8 for consoles Xbox and PC. In the meantime, remember that you can now enjoy its multiplayer section completely free.

Editor’s note: Spencer definitely has a solid point, and for sure this delay had all kinds of repercussions within Xbox that we did not imagine. After all, it was supposed to be the strong card of the brand for 2020, but at least the end result now looks promising.

Via: GQ Magazine