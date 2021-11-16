Since Microsoft took over Bethesda late last year in an acquisition that resulted in $ 7.5 billion, much has been debated about the exclusivity of the company’s upcoming games on Xbox consoles. The official position is that these games, such as Satrfield or RedFall, will not appear on other platforms, a message that has had to be reconfirmed by Phil Spencer himself, Xbox boss.

It already happened with Starfield at the beginning of the year, before the presentation at E3 2021 where it made its exclusivity clear on Xbox consoles, and now it happens again with The Elder Scrolls VI. In a recent interview with GQ, Phil Spencer assures that this it’s not about “punishing other platforms”but to offer the full experience to Xbox users.

“This is not about punishing any other platform, as I fundamentally believe that all platforms can continue to grow,” says Spencer. “But To be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full package of what we have. And that would be true when I think of The Elder Scrolls VI. That would be true when I think of any of our franchises. “

Always with that corporate discourse that avoids giving proper names and blunt affirmations, these ambiguous statements Phil Spencer seem to indicate again that the company has no intention of bringing Bethesda games to other platforms beyond Xbox, which includes consoles and PC.

Anyways, The Elder Scrolls VI still has several years of development ahead of it Before its release, other Xbox games such as Fable would arrive before. It is hoped that apart from the games mentioned there will be other precedents to see what Microsoft does with the exclusivity of Bethesda games. The new Indiana Jones game, for example.