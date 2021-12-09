Xbox Game Pass is being the star service of this generation of consoles. Its extensive catalog of third party games and the arrival of Microsoft titles such as Halo and Forza from day one is attracting more and more consumers to the Xbox ecosystem. With this premise, it would be reasonable to think that the company is trying to get every consumer with an Xbox to subscribe to their service, however, it seems that this is not exactly the case.

After recently being asked about this same question, Phil Spencer claims he’s not aiming to get all Xbox users to subscribe to Game Pass.

The statement was the result of an interview by the hand of Edge Magazine, where they asked the executive if now Xbox Game Pass is the focus of Microsoft’s gaming division due to the success of the service. Phil Spencer’s response was blunt, stating that the company never focuses on just one thing, but rather that its goal is always on several different fronts: “Do I seek, or do I wish, a future in which each person who owns an Xbox Are you an Xbox Game Pass subscriber? No. I want each person to make their decision, some users want to buy all the games we launch and create their own collection.

Some statements that make clear Phil Spencer’s intentions for the future of Xbox. For the rest, we remind you that from today the Halo Infinite campaign is available for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers.