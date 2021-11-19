Since the arrival of the Xbox backward compatibility system back in 2015, which today encompasses hundreds of games from all generations, Microsoft has made the preservation of games one of the brand’s hallmarks. Now, the leader of Xbox, Phil Spencer, asks the rest of the companies to make it easier for players to play games they already own through “legal emulation” in order to avoid piracy and preserve that part of the history of video games .

“My hope (and I think I have to present it that way from now on) is that as an industry we would work on a legal emulation that would allow modern hardware to run any older executable (within reason) that would allow someone play any game, “Spencer said in a recent interview with Axios.

Just a few days ago, following the 20th anniversary of the Xbox brand, he announced the arrival of 73 new Xbox 360 games and the original Xbox to the backward compatibility system. On the other hand, it will be the last catalog update due to certain already insurmountable limitations.

Continuing with this vision of preserving art, Spencer refers to other media that have known how to adapt to generational changes to continue offering their classics. “I think we can learn from the story of how we got here through creativity,” says the manager. «I love it in music. I love it in movies and TV, and there are positive reasons why videogames want to follow it.

“I think in the end, if we said, ‘Hey, anyone should be able to buy any game, or own any game and keep playing“That seems like a good benchmark for us as an industry,” concludes the Xbox leader.

This new generation of Sony consoles has followed Microsoft’s lead and PS5 is backwards compatible with PS4, but no further. On the other hand, Nintendo has rescued games from its most classic consoles and more recently, nintendo 64 games, although they are only available together with the premium subscription of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, while on other platforms this backward compatibility is free.