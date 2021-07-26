Death’s Door has been a discovery in terms of popularity and quality of the game, since it has stood out in all the portals as one of the best games currently on Xbox. As a result of the above, last week when this great title was launched, the Xbox mogul Phil Spencer also joined in the excitement of Death’s Door, sharing a screenshot playing the title.

Through its official Twitter account, Phil Spencer shared a screenshot, clearly playing the title on his Xbox Series. In addition to this capture, the Xbox leader responded to the development team last week, congratulating and highlighting them for the great game they have released, arguing that he was “excited” to test the title and “couldn’t wait any longer.”

Phil Spencer also joined in the excitement of Death’s Door

Death’s Door analysis

Without a doubt, the game developed by Acid Nerve has been a revelation, scored with excellent notes by the press, including us as shown in the previous quote. Death’s Door has remained among the best paid games in the Microsoft Store since its launch last week, causing a lot of excitement to play the title. Together, it is rated one of the best Xbox Series X | S games to date on Metacritic, which is undoubtedly a tremendous achievement.

Death’s Door is available in the Microsoft Store for a price of € 19.99, which is very accessible for a game of these characteristics and quality. Unfortunately, it is not available on Xbox Game Pass, but if we are optimistic and with the good ratings it has, it is not surprising that Phil Spencer wants to add it to his subscription service in the future.

