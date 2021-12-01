By: Luis Adrián Quiroz, General Coordinator of Rightholders Living with HIV of the IMSS, DVVIMSS.

LaSalud.mx .- Since the beginning of the HIV-AIDS pandemic, the series of side effects of antiretrovirals and the impact on the quality of life of people living with HIV was evident:

In those early days it was common to hear the side effects they caused in the bodies of people using ATZ-based treatment; and it was also common to hear the same response from treating doctors: “It is normal and it is what it is.”

With the advent of triple therapy, the unwanted effects multiplied, since the potency and the intake of medications also multiplied: Breast growth, redistribution of body fat.



The speech in such a situation was the same “It is normal and it is what it is”, a lie that after being constantly said became concepts transmitted by people who live with HIV and became a reality.

High activity therapy was not the exception, with ingestion of 15 pills every 8 hours the unwanted effects were potentiated. At this time the phrase already mentioned was joined by that of “The important thing is the viral load and the CD4 count”, the adverse effects were normalized.

The ravages of protease inhibitors became increasingly obvious and complicated: Renal insufficiency (indinavir) Constant diarrhea (ritonavir) Lipodystrophy and appearance of humps (Saquinavir)



And when surgical interventions were suggested to eliminate the conditions, the Health authority argued that those were aesthetic interventions, which had no place in the health scheme.

We have learned a lot about HIV over the years and from continuous medical research and the search for therapeutic options. and even the modification of therapies for the best performance:

The ritonavir, dosed in less quantity, helps to potentiate protease inhibitors.

The kaletra it increased the quality of life of its users, although with adverse effects such as diarrhea, increased lipids, the appearance of type II diabetes and effects on sexual life.

THE atripla (efavirez and truvada) I managed to be effective and cheap, but with psychiatric affectations such as depression and vivid dreams.

All medications generate adverse effects; therefore, it is important to quantify them by generating reports on each affectation, whether moderate or severe. We are aware that this type of patient-doctor, doctor-Health Institute interaction is not frequent in the Mexican Health System since there is fear of reprisals.

The survival of people living with HIV requires new challenges; among them the constant monitoring and evaluation of antiretroviral treatments, to improve people’s quality of life, avoiding or delaying comorbidities (hypertension, type II diabetes, dyslipidemia, kidney damage, cardiovascular risk, etc.). Therefore, an increase in the costs of medical care, as well as the consumption of multiple drugs (polypharmacy) is important.

As we can see, the interaction between Doctors, health professionals, people living with HIV and decision-makers is urgent, to put people at the center and evaluate the adverse effects of ART.

If you suffer from any adverse effect to antiretrovirals and your doctor ignores you, you can raise the report of possible adverse effects in Cofepris, remember antiretroviral self-medication is not a game.

https://www.gob.mx/cofepris

https://primaryreporting.who-umc.org/MX