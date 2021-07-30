Members of the private sector in Mexico reported that they are already in talks with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer to begin marketing the vaccine against Covid-19 in pharmacies in the Mexican Republic.

This was confirmed by the president of the National Union of Pharmacy Entrepreneurs (Unefarm), Juvenal Becerra.

The private pharmaceutical industry

This IP movement occurs after the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. See as positive that private companies seek to acquire the vaccine to market in the country.

Juvenal Becerra mentioned that Pfizer said they will have to wait until the middle of next year, June or July. This, to discuss a form of distribution and sale of the vaccine against covid. As the current batches manufactured and in the manufacturing process are committed to the governments of the countries.

COFEPRIS authorization for pharmacies is still missing

The president of Unefarm pointed out that he is waiting for COFEPRIS (Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks). Approve use of Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines to approach the companies and initiate steps so that they can also be sold in the pharmacies affiliated with the union.

It should be noted that pharmaceutical companies have indicated that the commercial sale will be until after supplying the lots already acquired by the governments of countries of the world. The lots are expected to be covered by mid-2021.

Pfizer, effective against mutations

In this sense, through a study the experts found that variant B.1.617.1 is 6.8 times more resistant to neutralization by Pfizer serum.

Despite this, most sera from convalescent individuals and all sera from vaccinated individuals were still able to neutralize variant B.1.617.1. This suggests that the protective immunity of the mRNA vaccines tested in the study is likely to be preserved against the B.1.617.1 variant.

The effectiveness of mRNA vaccines

According to experts, unlike other vaccines that contain a harmless variant of the virus or parts of it, these new mRNA vaccines do not contain the virus, but only carry the messenger RNA to produce the peak protein. “They only contain the plan on how to make these characteristics of the virus, they contain the instructions to produce the beak protein. It will be our own cells that translate the mRNA ”,

About the study

In samples from infected and vaccinated individuals, all individuals showed reduced neutralization titers against variant B.1.617.1.

The results they threw that variant B.1.617.1 is 6.8 times less susceptible to neutralization by infection sera and vaccinated individuals. Despite this, most sera from convalescent individuals (79%; 19/24 samples) and all sera from vaccinated individuals were still able to neutralize variant B.1.617.1.

You have to keep monitoring

This suggests that the protective immunity of the mRNA vaccines tested here is likely to be preserved against the B.1.617.1 variant.

However, as the B.1.617.1 variant continues to evolve, it will be important to monitor how additional mutations within the peak impact antibody resistance, viral transmission, and vaccine efficacy.

Related Notes:

Why does COVID-19 cause diabetes in some people?

5 symptoms of re-infection by COVID in the fully vaccinated

Cofepris authorizes Bamlanivimab / Etesevimab treatment to treat COVID-19