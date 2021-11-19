Phantom anticipates the future of chess. Because above all it remains the same game that was invented 1,500 years ago: a wooden board, 32 tiles, and two players facing each other. But there is more …

Nothing prevents you from playing the traditional way, but inside Phantom there is an artificial intelligence, a complete autonomous movement technology and an Internet connection, which opens the doors to a new world.

In this video you can see how this works chess with artificial intelligence, which can also be controlled by voice:

As we can see, it is a traditional wooden board, handmade, pieces included.

But at the base it has a computer and two magnetized robotic arms. The pieces are also magnetized.

Some sensors located on the board allow the computer to see where the pieces are. With the two robotic arms, simulating two hands, can move them to any square, by means of a magnet.

Computer include the Maia neural network, a artificial intelligence with which you can play games. It adapts to all levels of play, and can put a Grandmaster in trouble.



Original chess for three players that allows you to put new strategies into practice, while increasing emotion and danger. Do you want to try it?

What’s more this AI can give chess lessons, correct movements, and explain new strategies, according to your game.

Thanks to the Internet connection via WiFi, Phantom allows you to play games against players from all over the world.

You can play board against board, or against a mobile phone or another computer, thanks to the available app. When the opponent moves a piece on his mobile screen, the real piece will move on the Phantom board.

It is not the first chess that moves by itself, but it is a pioneer in move the pieces with your voice, simply mentioning the piece, and the square to which you want to move. And it does not allow cheating!

Phantom, chess with artificial intelligence, is it availabe on Indiegogo, with two versions of pieces (classic and minimalist), and prices from 378 euros.