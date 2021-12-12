Reuters.- Israeli researchers said on Saturday they found that a course of three doses of Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 provided significant protection against the new variant Omicron.

The findings were similar to those presented by BioNTech and Pfizer. earlier in the week, which were an early sign that booster injections could be key to guarding against infection of the newly identified variant.

The study, carried out by the Sheba Medical Center and the Central Laboratory of Virology of the Ministry of Health, compared the blood of 20 people who had received two doses of vaccine 5-6 months before with the same number of people who had received a booster a month before.

“People who received the second dose 5 or 6 months ago have no neutralizing ability against Omicron. They do have something against delta (strain) though, ”said Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Sheba Infectious Diseases Unit. reporters.

Do not miss: Boosters give 70 to 75% protection against mild Omicron disease: UK

“The good news is that with the booster dose they increase the protection about a hundred times. There is significant protection from the booster dose. It is less than the neutralization capacity against the delta, approximately four times less, “he said.

The Israeli team said they were working with the real virus while companies were using what’s known as a pseudovirus, which was biologically engineered to carry omicron’s signature mutations.

The Israeli research follows the results of a South African study that found that the Omicron variant can partially evade two-dose protection.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed