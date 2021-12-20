LaSalud.mx .-From December 12 to 18, seven million 095 thousand 540 packaged vaccines against COVID-19 were received, of which one million 979 thousand 640 were from Pfizer-BioNTech that arrived from the United States, and five million 115 thousand 900 from AstraZeneca packaged at the Liomont plant, in the State of Mexico.

The National Vaccination Strategy continues to immunize people who for some reason could not do so at the time, as well as those between 15 and 17 years old and the reinforcement of those over 60 years of age. With a cut-off at 9:00 p.m. on December 17, 585 thousand 321 doses were applied, for a cumulative of 141 million 347 thousand 090 supplied in the country.

In total, 81 million 807 thousand 243 people have received the vaccine, of which 66 million 704 thousand 232 have a complete scheme and 15 million 103 thousand 011 received the first dose.

Meanwhile, epidemiological week 48 closes with an increase of one percentage point in the number of estimated cases of COVID-19, compared to the previous period. In the last 14 days, 18,966 people presented signs and symptoms; they are considered active cases and represent 0.5 percent of the total. During the epidemic, 3,285,918 people have recovered from the disease.

Regarding hospitalization, during the last 24 hours the occupancy of general beds increased by one percentage point to stand at 16%, and the demand for beds with mechanical ventilators remains unchanged, thus standing at 12%.

As in every winter season, respiratory infections increase in our country. In this context, the Ministry of Health reiterates the importance of reinforcing basic prevention measures: healthy distance, frequent hand washing with soap and water or application of alcohol-gel, as well as correct use of face masks, ventilation in closed spaces and maintaining precautions in public spaces.

In medical units of the Health sector, the influenza vaccine is applied to people with a factor that puts them at risk of developing serious disease or dying from this cause: over 60 years, between six months and five years, pregnant women, people living with HIV, chronic lung disease (COPD) or diabetes, among others.

If a mother, father or caregiver of adolescents susceptible to receiving COVID-19 vaccine has questions about the process, they can visit the vaccination section for adolescents at vaccinacovid.gob.mx or write to [email protected]

DZ