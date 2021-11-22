The Pfizer and Moderna messenger RNA vaccines have been associated with an increased risk of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, mainly among young men. But those cases remain rare, and the benefits of vaccination outweigh that risk, experts say.

“These additional data provide additional confidence in the efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine in adolescents.“Albert Bourla, head of Pfizer, was quoted as saying in the statement.

The results should serve as the basis for the application for full authorization of the vaccine “in the United States and in the world,” according to the company, which did not provide a timetable.

Pfizer’s vaccine was fully licensed in the United States for those 16 and older in August.