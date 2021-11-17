Reuters.- Pfizer Inc said Tuesday that it is requesting authorization in the United States for its experimental antiviral pill against Covid-19, which reduced by 89% the possibility of hospitalization or death of adults at risk of serious illness in a clinical trial.

Pfizer said it completed the submission of its emergency use authorization request for the drug, Paxlovid, to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), including data from the drugmaker’s clinical trials.

The oral drug could be a promising new weapon in the fight against the pandemic, as it can be taken as an early treatment at home to help prevent hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19.

Furthermore, it could become an important tool in countries and areas with limited access to vaccines or with low vaccination rates.

It is unclear when US regulators will rule on Pfizer’s request.

Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, which are developing a competing pill, molnupiravir, completed their submission for emergency use on October 11.

A group of outside FDA advisers will meet to study Merck’s application on November 30, and the drug is expected to be available this year.

“We are moving as quickly as possible in our effort to put this potential treatment in the hands of patients, and we look forward to working with the US FDA on their review of our application, along with other regulatory agencies around the world,” he said. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in a press release.

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

The New York-based drug maker said it has started the authorization application process in several countries, including the UK, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and plans to file more international applications.

Pfizer had said Tuesday that it would allow generic manufacturers to supply its Covid-19 pill in 95 low- and middle-income countries through a licensing agreement with the international public health group Medicines Patent Pool (MPP).

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed