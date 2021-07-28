Reuters.- Pfizer Inc on Wednesday raised its sales forecast for the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with Germany’s BioNTech by 28.8% to $ 33.5 billion, thanks to high demand from countries struggling to secure supply of the doses.

The company said that the vaccine sales increase forecast is based on deals signed for 2.1 billion doses this year, and that could increase if you sign additional contracts. Pfizer and BioNTech expect to produce 3 billion doses of the vaccine this year.

Pfizer got a head start in December with the first U.S. emergency authorization of a Covid-19 vaccine, and has since been ahead of its rivals.

It may interest you: Pfizer and BioNTech agree with a South African company to produce vaccine

Johnson & Johnson has faced scrutiny from regulators. Last week, the firm estimated full-year Covid-19 vaccine sales of $ 2.5 billion, while Moderna forecast $ 19.2 billion.

Pfizer has said it believes a third “booster” dose of its vaccine will be needed in the future, which could help it generate more sales in 2022.. The company said Wednesday that it could apply for an emergency use authorization for a possible booster dose in August.

America’s top infectious disease official, Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that immunosuppressed people may end up needing booster shots as the country grapples with rising cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Read also: Two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca are effective against Delta variant: study

The United States bought an additional 200 million doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine last week to help with pediatric vaccination, as well as possible booster shots, if needed.

Pfizer’s May $ 26 billion forecast was based on deals signed for 1.6 billion doses.. Wall Street’s forecast of $ 28.51 billion was broadly in line with that estimate, according to nine analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The expenses and profits from the vaccine are split 50% between Pfizer and BioNTech.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico