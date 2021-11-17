Pfizer said it completed the submission of its application for the emergency use authorization of the drug, Paxlovid, to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), including data from the drugmaker’s clinical trials.

The oral drug could be a promising new weapon in the fight against the pandemic, as it can be taken as an early treatment at home to help prevent hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Furthermore, it could become an important tool in countries and areas with limited access to vaccines or with low vaccination rates.

It is unclear when US regulators will rule on Pfizer’s request. However, this same Tuesday, the company announced that it signed an agreement to share its license and allow the manufacture of the tablet in a generic version. This with the aim of distributing the remedy among poor countries.

Merck’s pill against COVID-19 would be approved this year

Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, which are developing a competing pill, molnupiravir, completed their submission for emergency use on October 11.

A group of outside advisers from the US Food and Drug Administration will meet to study Merck’s application on November 30, and the drug is expected to be available this year.