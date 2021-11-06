Stock photo of the Pfizer logo. Sep 29, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic /

Nov. 5 (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc is in talks with 90 countries on supply contracts for its experimental pill for COVID-19, which has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in patients at high risk of severe disease. said its CEO Albert Bourla.

The executive said Pfizer hopes to price its treatment, called Paxlovid, in a range close to what rival Merck & Co Inc has set for its oral antiviral drug candidate.

Merck’s US price for its molnupiriavr pill is around $ 700 for a five-day therapy.

(Reporting by Deena Beasley. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)