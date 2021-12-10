The United States is expanding COVID-19 boosters and ruled that 16- and 17-year-olds can receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Third dose: The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization

The United States and many other nations were already urging adults to receive booster injections. This, to increase immunity that can decrease months after vaccination. Calls that escalated with the discovery of the troubling new variant of omicron.

Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency authorization for 16- and 17-year-olds to receive a third dose of the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. But only if it has been six months since the last injection.

“Vaccination and getting a booster when eligible, along with other preventative measures like masking and avoiding large crowds. As well as poorly ventilated spaces, they remain our most effective methods to combat COVID-19, ”said Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting FDA commissioner, in a statement.

CDC should formally recommend boosters for this age group

There’s one more step: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must formally recommend boosters for this age group, and a decision is expected soon.

“The booster vaccine increases the level of immunity and dramatically improves protection against COVID-19 in all age groups studied so far.” BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said in a statement.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only option in the US for anyone under the age of 18, either for the initial vaccination or for use as a booster. It’s not yet clear if or when teens under 16 might need a third dose of Pfizer.

Vaccines for children as young as 5 began last month, with special low-dose injections from Pfizer. By this week, about 5 million children ages 5 to 11 had received a first dose.

The extra-contagious delta variant is causing nearly all COVID-19 infections in the US and much of the world. It is not yet clear how vaccines against the markedly different new mutant omicron will hold up. But there is strong evidence that boosters offer a leap in protection against infections caused by delta, which is currently the biggest threat.

The rare side effect is usually mild, and people recover quickly.

Complicating the decision to extend boosters to 16- and 17-year-olds, the Pfizer injection and a similar vaccine made by Moderna have been linked to a rare side effect. Called myocarditis, it is a type of heart inflammation that is seen mainly in young men and teenagers.

The FDA said that the increase in COVID-19 cases in the US means that the benefits of boosters greatly outweigh the potential risk of the rare side effect, especially since the coronavirus itself can cause more heart inflammation. serious.

Health officials in Israel, who already give boosters to teens, have said the side effect remains rare with third doses.

A study conducted in the United States this week offered additional reassurance. Researchers at children’s hospitals across the country checked medical records and found that the rare side effect is usually mild and people recover quickly. The research was published Monday in the journal Circulation.

Related Notes:

TRAGEDY! Doctor murdered while sleeping in his room

Omicron versus Delta: How to differentiate between the two?

They point out that the evolution of omicron occurred in a person …