Paxlovid tablets have not yet been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, was hopeful in early December that the go-ahead can be received before the end of the month.

In clinical studies carried out by the pharmaceutical company, the reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 was of 89% when the pill was administered within three days at the appearance of the first symptoms; and practically the same, of 88%, when it was administered in the five days after the appearance of symptoms.

The study was carried out among 2,246 adults residing in North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the previous five days, and all of them had at least one characteristic or medical condition that they it made them patients at risk of developing a serious disease.