LaSalud.mx.- Today, Pfizer announced that PAXLOVID, its novel investigational oral antiviral candidate for the treatment of COVID-19, significantly reduced hospitalization and death in non-hospitalized adult patients with a high risk of progressing to a serious disease, based on an interim analysis of the randomized, double-blind phase 2/3 EPIC-HR study (Evaluation of Protease Inhibition for COVID-19 in High-Risk Patients).

The scheduled interim analysis showed a reduction of 89% risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization or death from any cause compared to placebo in patients treated within three days of symptom onset (primary endpoint).

0.8% of patients who received PAXLOVID were hospitalized until day 28 after randomization (3/389 hospitalized with no deaths), compared to 7.0% of patients who received placebo and were hospitalized or died (27/385 hospitalized with 7 subsequent deaths).

The same way, Similar reductions were seen in COVID-19-related hospitalizations or deaths in patients treated within five days of the onset of symptoms. In the general study population through day 28, there were no deaths in patients receiving this treatment compared with 10 (1.6%) deaths in patients receiving placebo.

Pfizer will cease enrollment of more study participants due to the overwhelming efficacy demonstrated in these results and plans to submit the data as part of its ongoing submission to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Authorization of Use of Emergency as soon as possible.

About, Albert bourla, President and CEO of Pfizer, stated: “Today’s news is a real game changer in global efforts to halt the devastation of this pandemic. These data suggest that our oral antiviral candidate, if approved or cleared by regulatory authorities, has the potential to save patients’ lives, reduce the severity of COVID-19 infections, and eliminate up to nine out of ten hospitalizations.. “

If approved, PAXLOVID would be the first oral antiviral of its kind and could be prescribed more widely as a home treatment to help reduce the severity of the disease, the likelihood of infection after COVID-19 exposure, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The doctor Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer and President of Research, Development and World Medicine at Pfizer, commented: “All of us at Pfizer are incredibly proud of our scientists, who designed and developed this molecule, working with the utmost urgency to help lessen the impact of this devastating disease on patients and their communities.“

The phase 2/3 EPIC-HR study began in July 2021. The phase 2/3 EPIC-SR (Evaluation of Protease Inhibition for COVID-19 in Standard Risk patients) and EPIC-PEP ( Evaluation of Protease Inhibition for COVID-19 in Post-Exposure Prophylaxis), which began in August and September 2021 respectively, were not included in this interim analysis and are ongoing.

