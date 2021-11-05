The search for the pill

Pfizer’s product is known as a “protease inhibitor.” and has been shown in laboratory tests to block the replication machinery of the virus.

If it works, it is likely only effective in the early stages of infectionBy the time covid progresses to severe disease, the virus largely stops replicating and patients experience a more active immune response.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a simple pill has been sought to combat the coronavirus, but so far, anticovid therapies – such as monoclonal antibodies and Gilead’s remdesivir, authorized for use in the EU under the name Veklury – have been intravenously.

Several laboratories are working on oral antivirals that would mimic the influenza drug Tamiflu and prevent the disease from progressing to serious stages.

The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, became the first country to approve an anticovid pill on Thursday, giving the green light to use Merck’s antiviral drug, molnupiravir, to treat patients suffering from mild to moderate coronavirus.

“This is a historic day for our country, as the UK is now the first country in the world to approve an antiviral against covid-19 that can be taken at home“Sajid Javid, Minister of Health, said in a statement.” It will change the situation of the most vulnerable and the immunosuppressed, who will soon be able to receive the revolutionary treatment, “he added.

Molnupiravir was initially developed as an inhibitor of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (two other major acute respiratory infections) by a team from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

The UK announced on October 20 an order for 480,000 doses of molnupiravir.