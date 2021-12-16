The vaccines developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical companies Sinovac and the German-American Pfizer BioNTech. They do not generate enough antibodies against the new variant of the virus that it causes Covid-19, omicron. This was revealed by a study by the University of Hong Kong.

Advised the public who received the full schedule of the aforementioned vaccines to apply a third dose

Researchers from the Department of Microbiology at the University of Hong Kong found that most people after receiving two doses of the vaccine. Either BioNtech or Coronavac, they do not produce sufficient levels of serum antibodies to omicron.

According to an informative note published on the website of the University. She advised the public who received the full schedule of the aforementioned vaccines to get a third dose “As soon as possible while waiting for the next generation of more compatible vaccines.”

The results of the study were published in the medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in November 2021. It is spreading around the world.

This variant is particularly worrisome, indicates the University, due to the large number of mutations in the virus that could affect infectivity. As well as the efficacy of the vaccine.

To evaluate the effectiveness of existing antigens against the coronavirus in Hong Kong against this new variant. Researchers from the Department of Microbiology tested the ability of serum samples from fully vaccinated recipients to neutralize this variant. Serum neutralizing antibody titers are currently the only readily reproducible surrogate marker of protection against Covid-19, explains the University of Hong Kong.

To test the ability of vaccine recipients’ serum antibodies to neutralize the omicron variant. The team used sera from two groups of vaccine recipients who have received two doses of BNT162b2 (BioNtech) or Coronavac (Sinovac). Each group consisting of 25 people.

The Academic Institute argued that the study aims to thoroughly assess the health risk of the omicron variant for the Hong Kong population and the need for a universal third dose.

Two omicron variants present in Hong Kong were tested, one from South Africa and the other from Nigeria. The ability of serum antibodies to neutralize Alpha, Beta and Delta strains was also tested as a control.

None of the sera from the 25 recipients of the Sinovac vaccine contains sufficient antibodies

Only five of the 25 recipients of the Pfizer vaccine had neutralizing capacity against the omicron virus variant. And the efficiency of the vaccine was significantly reduced to 20-24%. Compared with the parent strain of SARS-CoV-2, the neutralizing antibody titer against the omicron variant has decreased between 36 and 40 times.

None of the sera from the 25 recipients of the Sinovac vaccine contains sufficient antibodies to neutralize the omicron variant at the limit of 1 in 10 dilutions.

The conclusion of the study was that omicron is capable of reducing the effectiveness of two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19. Therefore, vaccine recipients or even patients recovered from the coronavirus may be at increased risk of outbreak or reinfection. “Our findings suggest that the design of the next generation of vaccines against Covid-19 should consider sufficient coverage against this new viral variant,” the document states.

The University also maintained that a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is needed to improve the antibody response against the omicron variant.

Finally, it remains to be determined whether a third dose of the current Coronavac vaccine will improve the neutralizing antibody response against the omicron variant.

This research was funded by the Health and Medical Research Fund, the Food and Health Bureau, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

