Generic drug manufacturers “who receive sublicenses will be able to offer the new drug in association with ritonavir (used against the AIDS virus) in 95 countries, which cover about 53% of the world’s population,” said a Unitaid spokesperson. created MPP, during a meeting with the UN press in Geneva.

At the beginning of November, Pfizer, which already markets one of the most effective vaccines against covid with the German group BioNTech, indicated that its oral antiviral PF-07321332 was 89% effective in preventing hospitalization or death among adults with an elevated risk of developing a severe form of the disease, based on intermediate results of clinical trials.

With this agreement, Pfizer is moving along the same path as its competitor Merck, which signed a similar agreement with MPP for its own oral anticovid, molnupiravir, which also exhibits a strong efficacy rate.

These promising results have yet to be confirmed, said Esteban Burrone, MPP’s policy maker, in an interview with AFP. But if they are validated, availability “will be a matter of months and not years,” he said.