Peugeot news for 2022: 308 Cross and renewal of many models

Peugeot has set an ambitious agenda for the year 2022. The popular French brand will introduce a host of new features. Some novelties that include a totally new model as well as the renewal of many of the cars and vans that make up the current offer. Electrification will be the protagonist.

Peugeot is one of the many car brands that make up the Stellantis car conglomerate, the world’s fourth-largest carmaker. 2022 will be a very important year for this firm that, once again, will be a fundamental part of the machinery that will push the aforementioned group. Under the premise of continuing to consolidate its position in key segments and boost its sales, will introduce major novelties.

All the machinery has been put into operation with the aim of carrying out a product offensive that will mark the immediate future of the company. An offensive that puts the spotlight on the segment of the compacts, saloons and vans. There are many news that are on the agenda. Let’s go into detail.

Recreation of the new Peugeot 308 Cross. It will be presented in 2022

Peugeot 308 Cross, the successful compact is transformed into a crossover



The “SUV fever” is a long way from subsiding in Europe. Right now, anything that resembles an SUV has a good chance of achieving notable commercial success. That is why manufacturers, beyond continuing to introduce SUV-type vehicles, choose to go one step further and “crossover” some of their most relevant models. The new Peugeot 308, which has recently started its commercialization in Spain, is not immune to this situation.

The development of the third generation of the 308 has allowed Peugeot to take the license to give life to what will be the third member of the range. At the moment the compact is available in two body variants, 5-Door and SW (Family). However, this will change in the short term with the launch of the new Peugeot 308 Cross. A model that is currently in development and will debut very soon.

It is known internally with the code P54 and is called to be in the Peugeot range itself as a alternative to Peugeot 3008. It will compete, among other models, with the KIA XCeed and the Ford Focus Active. Its coming-out is set for spring 2022.

2022 will be the year in which the Peugeot 508 undergoes a major facelift

These are not good times for generalist sedans in Europe. However, there are manufacturers that continue to bet on this formula. The Peugeot 508 It is one of the most interesting models of this nature that we can find in the competitive D segment. Although the number of rivals it must face has been decreasing, Peugeot cannot rest on its laurels and must keep this model up to date. to avoid losing market share.

The second generation of the 508 began its commercial career in Spain in the first half of 2018. A model that, remember, is also offered in a family body variant, the 508 SW. The years have passed and the time has come for Peugeot

get down to business launching a facelift. A mid-cycle update that will allow this generation to face the rest of its commercial life that lies ahead.

The debut in society of the new 508 is expected to occur sometime in the second half of 2022.

Last but not least, we must make a special mention of one of the best-selling vans on the European market. The 2022 will be the year in which the Peugeot Rifter will be updated. The current generation, the first, will undergo a facelift. A “facelift” as a mid-cycle upgrade that will allow this generation to face the rest of the commercial life that lies ahead.

The Tuning will also affect the 100% electric variant, the Peugeot e-Rifter. And as it cannot be otherwise, the commercial alternative specifically aimed at professionals will also follow in the wake of the new Rifter. Therefore, the Peugeot Partner and Peugeot e-Partner models will also have an update. An update that will bring with it novelties in terms of design, technological equipment and mechanical level.

The new Rifter and Partner will debut initially in thermal versions, with the introduction of the all-electric variants taking place later. The revamped vans will be unveiled next year.