Production of the new Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen is already underway. Peugeot is already manufacturing what is its first hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. An electric van that is set to play a very interesting role in Europe.

Peugeot is celebrating. The iconic French brand has reached a new milestone in its modern history. The Peugeot’s first hydrogen fuel cell production vehicle just left the assembly line. In this way, the French company joins the select club of manufacturers that offer this interesting sustainable mobility technology. The protagonist has been none other than him new Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen.

Stellantis is pushing its commercial vehicles division very hard to confirm its dominant position in Europe. Now this colossus of the automotive industry, the world’s fourth largest vehicle manufacturer, has targeted hydrogen as alternative to 100% electric vehicles. The new Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen joins the Citroën ë-Jumpy Hyodrogen and the Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen. These three vans share technology.

The new Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen is already being produced

The new Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen hits the market



After starting up all the machinery and starting the production of the new e-Expert Hydrogen, deliveries can begin now. What’s more, Peugeot points out that the first units will be deliveries before the end of the year. The first customer to enjoy this hydrogen commercial vehicle is WATEA by Michelin, the young subsidiary of the tire manufacturer dedicated to green mobility solutions.

Peugeot has taken the all-electric variant of the Expert as its starting point for the development process of the new e-Expert Hydrogen. All this under the premise that the cargo space and, ultimately, the practicality and capacity of the van, is not compromised.

The production process takes place in two countries. First, the Peugeot e-Expert is manufactured in Hordain (France) and, subsequently, the installation of the hydrogen fuel cell system takes place in Rüsselsheim (Germany). With two combined powertrains, it sits halfway between a 100% battery electric van and a fuel cell van.

The e-Expert Hydrogen is Peugeot’s first hydrogen fuel cell vehicle

The autonomy of the new Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen



In the innards of the new Peugeot van is a fuel cell system with three hydrogen storage tanks and a 10.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. The total autonomy exceeds 400 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. Now, in 100% electric mode, using the energy stored in the battery, you can travel approximately 50 kilometers.

It is powered by a 100 kW (136 hp) and 260 Nm which It allows you to reach a maximum speed of 130 km / h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 15 seconds. Hydrogen tanks can be filled in about 3 minutes, which is close to the traditional refueling of a gasoline or diesel van.

The new e-Expert Hydrogen will be offered in two body lengths (Standard and Long). It has the same charging characteristics as the diesel and battery electric versions. That is, a cargo volume of up to 6.1 m3, up to 1,000 kilograms of payload and up to 1,000 kg of towing capacity.