Peugeot improves the autonomy of the e-208 and e-2008 adding up to 25 kilometers

Peugeot has officially announced the improvement of the autonomy of its two electric cars. Both the Peugeot e-208 and the Peugeot e-2008 improve their autonomy by adding a few additional kilometers that are crucial to attract the attention of the potential public. The improvement, based on the WLTP cycle, is up to 25 kilometers.

It is already official. Peugeot electric cars improve their autonomy. If just a few weeks ago we echoed important information that indicated the intention of the French firm to carry out various actions of this nature on its two models, the wait is over. The protagonists of this improvement are none other than the Peugeot e-208 and the Peugeot e-2008.

The autonomy is a determining factor when buying an electric car. That is why any type of modification that allows you to gain a few extra kilometers on a single charge is crucial to boost sales of the model. Peugeot is committed to its family of electric cars. And this ad is the most obvious example. But what improvement are we talking about? Well, let’s go into detail.

The Peugeot e-2008 significantly improves its autonomy

Same battery, more autonomy

First of all, we must bear in mind that the improvements made by Peugeot to increase autonomy have not been aimed at increasing the capacity of the battery. This component, the “heart” of any electric vehicle, remains the same. Both models share a powertrain. A 50 kWh lithium ion battery that powers an engine 100 kW (136 hp) and 260 Nm of maximum torque.

Peugeot has opted for a change of tires. Tires have been optimized with a change to Class A +. These tires have low rolling resistance, which improves efficiency. Tires that wrap 16-inch wheels on the e-208 and 17-inch wheels on the e-2008.

To the change of tires you have to add a mechanical development with a new gear ratio. This action is designed especially for road and motorway travel.

Last but not least, a new heat pump has been installed together with a new humidity sensor at the top of the windshield, optimizing the energy efficiency of heating and air conditioning. The information collected by the new sensor allows the air recirculation in the passenger compartment to be controlled with greater precision. Peugeot stresses that this modification significantly increases efficiency in low-temperature environments.

The autonomy of the Peugeot e-208 and the Peugeot e-2008

At this point, and after these changes, What is the new autonomy of the Peugeot e-208 and the e-2008? Up to 25 additional kilometers have been added to the autonomy already approved. An 8% increase in the WLTP cycle.

Model Autonomy (WLTP) Gets better Peugeot e-208 362 km 22 km Peugeot e-2008 345 km 25 km

The Peugeot e-208 also gains a few extra kilometers of autonomy

Peugeot emphasizes that, beyond the homologation based on the WLTP cycle. In an environment of real use, the autonomy shows significant increases of around 40 km in urban driving at temperatures close to 0ºC.