For Peugeot this is also the case. They do so with the clear purpose of being an electric 100 brand. An approach from which they have already confirmed that all the brand’s vehicles will have electrified version in 2025 . A strategy parallel to the decision to regain ground in the US market. This is where the incentive to switch from our diesel to one with batteries lies.

One was the Renove plan (for vehicles of all technologies) and the other the Moves plan (for those who use alternative energies), two incompatible programs with which you could get up to 5,500 euros for tourism. But since 2021, the Renove plan has come to an end, with the Moves premiering its third edition, with which it will be possible to request aid of up to 7,700 euros for the purchase of electric vehicles.

If you are thinking of renewing your vehicle, it is important that you take into account the aid to buy cars that you could access depending on the model you are considering purchasing. Until last year, this type of subsidy was articulated through two initiatives.

What is it about

It is possible that the old PSA, the current Stellantis, is one of the automobile conglomerates that is more and more intensely betting on the electrification of its different brands, a trend that is nothing but normal considering the change in consumer tastes and, above all, the different regulations at the legal level that from the European Union are beginning to be imposed.

For this reason, each of the new models that Stellantis has launched in recent times already has a 100% electric variant, also in the case of the new generation of the Peugeot 208 and Peugeot 2008 (now with the distinction ‘e’) which, on the other hand, are two of the most successful models in terms of sales figures.

The first, the Peugeot 2008, is the smallest SUV of the French firm, but with its new edition it has managed to form a much more character mature, technological and advanced, which has allowed it to place itself at the top of the sales charts for a long time. Regarding which are these brand discounts, it is a combined plan to which are the Government aid to acquire a new electric model (also hybrids and plug-in hybrids).

So you can benefit

This is why, if we are looking to acquire one of these cars (on the condition that our old one is diesel), we can benefit entirely. Specifically, there are two cases that have already been used before, but of which now it has been taken with much more prominence.

Peuegot offers two discounts, with a promotion that generally ranges between 8,000 euros (in a Peugeot e-2008) and 6,500 euros (in a Peugeot e-208) and a second additional discount, of another 900 euros that requires financing the purchase and, of course, to do so with the official Peugeot entity (PSA Financial Services) and under specific conditions. For this reason, it is possible to take advantage of 8,000 euros of savings, but also of the free installation of a domestic charging point for cases such as the SUV model, one of the outstanding models of Peugeot in terms of its electrics (here you have its technical data sheet).