Petition launched to remove Forza Horizon 5 for "racist"

Since its launch last week, Forza Horizon 5 has received nothing but good comments and excellent reviews. What’s new in Xbox Game Studios has certainly proven to be one of the strongest cards in Microsoft for this year, although of course there are also a lot of people angry at the way Playground Games represented Mexico within the title.

One of these people decided to launch a petition in Change.org to remove Forza Horizon 5This is because he considers the game to be “racist and classist”.

The person responsible for this petition argued the following:

“In this game it is very obvious how degrading and racist they represent Mexico, so full of stereotypes. It seems incredible to me that they accept something like this, making us all look like villagers, eating tacos, with super precarious houses, with water tanks in the patios and outgoing rods. Besides putting people on the roof of their houses, I personally have never seen that, and it is very offensive. It should also be noted that when a Mexican character speaks on the radio they make him look like a fool. “

As expected, the community did not receive this request in a very good way and currently the comments section on the Change page is full of mockery, insults and other comments. It is not clear if the person is really serious about this request, or he only did it to create controversy, but what is clear is that he surely never played Forza Horizon 5, game that is currently the most successful launch of the Xbox Game Studios.

Editor’s note: Sadly, Change.org doesn’t really have a filter for this kind of thing. I mean, any argument is valid, as long as you have the elements to back it up, which is clearly not the case here. Saying all those things about Forza Horizon 5 only goes to show that this person just spoke up.

Via: Change.org