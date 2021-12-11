The actor reflects that he was barely 18 or 19 years old when he signed the contract for this trilogy, the third saw her with an unattainable distance. “Now we’ve done it and we’re about to release it. I can’t believe how time flies when you’re having fun and I feel great,” said the 25-year-old actor.

When Holland was only 8 years old, Alfred Molina was already waving his tentacles like the villain Dr. Otto Octavius ​​in 2004’s “Spider-Man 2”. Fact that ignited the networks with reactions and memes regarding the reappearance of the actor of Spanish descent in this new production.

The young actor pointed out the differences of this participation of Molina with which he performed 16 years ago “his arms were moved by puppeteers all the time, they were real things, which can be quite limiting,” reflected the actor about how the resources Digital allows the actor to get involved with the story without having to take care of the coordination of his costumes.

“It was absolutely incredible. When I met him on set I was quite impressed because he is a legend in the industry and as soon as he became the Elf on set I think he blew everyone away, we were all in aweHolland said regarding the acting work of Willem Dafoe who plays the Green Goblin.

Zendaya, Holland’s girlfriend, reprises her role as Mary Jane and with whom Holland has been seen looking glamorous on red carpets around the world.

In Holland’s words, there is a remarkable maturation in Peter Parker starting from “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”) and his changes were seen with “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (“Spider-Man: Far From Home”), in which he barely looked like a teenager learning to use his superpowers.

“He’s definitely matured a lot,” Holland said. “I think this movie is kind of a final destination for this coming-of-age story we’ve been telling.It is the last chapter in that story and obviously opens up the possibilities for many more in the future ”, he concluded.

(With information from AP)