Peter Molyneux's next game to trade with NFTs

Peter molyneux is possibly one of the most important personalities in the industry of gaming. Beyond the controversy with his new video game studio, the legendary French developer has always sought to innovate in practically all the projects in which he has been involved and that will not be the exception with Legacy, your new title that you will market with NFTs.

Legacy It is a title focused on the management and creativity of the user, but now it will be modified to be able to join the market of NFTs. To do it, 22Cans, study of Moleyneux, has teamed up with Gala Games, a company specialized in technology Blockchain.

Its objective is that “players can create their own business and can design their own products.” All of this will be handled through Land NFT, a business association. If you own one of them, you can have access to Legacy Keys, a digital token that you can share with all those who want to play in addition to being able to obtain certain benefits as business partners.

All transactions will be made through LegacyCoin, the cryptocurrency created specifically for this game. Apparently, the “acquisition of Legacy Keys it will be used for loans, even commerce within the gaming economy, the acquisition of exclusive NFT game elements and much more. “

Editor’s note: Frankly, the market for NFTs is already starting to saturate and I think all these video game companies trying to get into it will not benefit. We have seen that Ubisoft will soon also do it with Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and hopefully this trend will not spread to other major publishers out there.

Via: Kotaku