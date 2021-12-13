The Lord Peter Molyneux is one of the most recognized faces in the history of the industry. Regardless of their successes or failures, what cannot be denied to the creator of works such as Black & White, Fable or Spore is that you always wanted to be at the forefront. Innovation and breaking the limits have been its main gasoline.

Now, Molyneux has announced that Legacy, his work based on the management and creativity of the player, will change to join the growing NFT market. Gala Games, a company specialized in blockchain, has revealed that the 22Cans studio is already collaborating so that this objective becomes real.

The idea is that “players create their own business, designing their own products“We will have thousands of different parts at our disposal, so the concepts will be completely original if we rake our brains in the factories. If we work hard, we will place ourselves at the top of the rankings among the rest of the community.

All aspects of the market will be handled through our Land NFT, a business association. By being the owner of one of them, we will be able to access the Legacy Keys, which can be shared with those who want to get started in the game and thus share benefits by being business partners.

Transactions will be made with LegacyCoin, Legacy’s own cryptocurrency. It is used for the “acquisition of Legacy Keys for loans, up to trade within the gaming economy, the acquisition of exclusive NFT game elements and much more. “The way to obtain it will be through competitive events designing the best products.

“Legacy is a game that Take advantage of the play-to-earn and lend-to-earn formats, highly functional NFTs and a very unique community economy … And that’s just the beginning, “they report from Gala Games. We’ll see how this path works for Molyneux.