Seven hours of actual music group rehearsals, conversations and rehearsals may be too long to hold a miniseries for the general public, but when it comes to the greatest pop-rock band of all time, such an event is possible. and reasonable. ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is an essential work on the four of Liverpool that Peter Jackson has developed thoroughly for Disney +.

A documentary that goes to the razor’s edge, the most critical hours of the band that created hymns and changed the musical world. Almost a dark response to the much more vitalist ‘The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years’ (2016) by Ron Howard, another great name in cinema dedicated to reviewing the legacy of the British. If in that we lived his electrifying years of concerts and live music, his worldwide phenomenon and his most recognizable attitude, in Jackson’s documentary we see the coda to that excess, the outcome, in a way that has never been seen before.

The ‘Get Back’ story has a curious background, as Peter Jackson is known for his ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, but he is also a fatal Beatles fan. The director was only 6 years old in 1968, the year in which JRR Tolkien refused to give the British band permission to make a film version of his novel that they wanted to have adapted. Paul McCartney was going to be Frodo, Ringo Starr Sam, John Lennon Gollum and George Harrison Gandalf and his intention was to have hired Stanley Kubrick! To roll it.

A faronic work of a master of challenges

Many years later, McCartney explained the story to Jackson in a meeting in which he also told him that they were looking to do something with the unused footage from their sessions for the documentary ‘Let It Be’, for which it was offered immediately, with what was chosen and he spent the next four years of his life working on ‘Get Back’. To do this, he used techniques similar to those used in his World War I documentary ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’ to clean the 16mm recordings of the Beatles from scratch.

Jackson, who has been at the forefront of these technologies for more than two decades, restored more than 55 hours of discarded takes and another 150 of music to develop a narrative much more precise and less sensational than what happened in the studio in January 1969. For most of the lay people to this key month, the footage may be excessive but ‘Get Back’ is considered almost as the solution of a Hieroglyph that has created theories, debates and fan discussions for decades, with which every little detail, every gesture, counts.





Seeing a group of four people jamming and working on songs during endless sessions can be the most opposite of a show that anyone can imagine, but in reality all conversations have their own mythic, they have been studied in books and interpreted in different ways. very different ways, with which Jackson’s exposition refutes erroneous hypotheses, or at least gives him new perspectives through the montage and cleaning of conversations and phrases that have never been heard well.

Changing the story: swerve to the black legend

In this way it clarifies key points of friction between members, calls into question the involvement of Yoko Ono – who hardly bothers or speaks –, and even rescues never having a great time with her singing or relaxed conversations in which McCartney explains that the only problem with Lennon’s girlfriend is that he does not take into account that he cannot always take guests to according to which meetings, but that they are not going to change it either because it is not that bad, in fact he jokes that one day it will be said that Ono was the cause of the breakup of the Beatles, oblivious to the real demonization that would be made of the figure of the artist over the years later.

Jackson lets the sessions flow to give all the tracks, a general tiredness (especially from Lennon), an unrequited enthusiasm from the bassist, Harrison’s frustration with some details of his songs, and the perplexity of a helpful Ringo. Nothing seems so serious and dramatic, and the camera vibrates with excitement each time the four of them find moments of exhilaration as they decipher their new songs and connect in their performances. Nothing is as ugly as they paint it, although sadness and disappointment creep in between takes.





But ‘Get Back’ is not just the search for answers for a separation, but a gripping episode of ‘Mission Impossible’ in which four extremely talented people prepare songs for two albums and a live show from scratch, totally against the clock. The way in which classics like ‘Get Back’ appear – a subject ironically more relevant than ever in the Brexit era – or ‘Let It Be’ is almost incidental, often in the background, sometimes we even hear someone giving the first steps while others discuss with the producers where to make their return.

Mission impossible: a masterpiece in 10 days

It is really magical to see how the verses of ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ belong to another song and the rest is discarded to leave the already familiar part, and how day by day the version that we really know takes shape. A delight for musicians to see how the best British pop composers work and not least how they improvise and cover their favorite songs just to have fun. Spending hours with them is knowing them intimately and Jackson creates a narrative in which they become a group of superheroes who make it to their last concert successfully.

The representation of the mythical performance on top of their recording building is a catharsis after everything we’ve been through with them, with the abandonment in the middle of Harrison’s assignment that put the entire project in jeopardy included. Jackson uses the material focused on the musicians dividing the screen to see the reaction of the Londoners and the arrival of the police, with a hilarious exercise of distraction of these by the members of the team, trying to gain a few more minutes of performance. The Beatles’ reaction when they hit the roof is anthological.





‘Get Back’ is a unique experience, an unprecedented opportunity to share a moment within a historical moment with four geniuses, orchestrated by a visionary doing exactly what he loves with an exquisite narrative talent. If ‘Big Brother’, ‘Survivors’ and other empty reality shows have thousands of viewers daily, spending seven hours with the icons that changed pop music in the 20th century is one of the greatest luxuries we can afford this year.