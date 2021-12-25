Actor Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, will make a remake of The Toxic Avenger.

In 1984 a low-budget film called The Toxic AvengerOver time it has been considered as cult cinema and there were several sequels and even a musical. The saga is characterized by its violence, gore and an ecological message. Now, they will make a new delivery with more budget and with a cast headed by Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Kevin Bacon, Julia Davis Y Elijah Wood.

The actor Peter dinklage wanted to give some details of the film The Toxic Avenger: «It has been a lot of fun to do. I just wanted to do something that I had never done before. So why not be a monster in one crazy, over-the-top movie, and why not sing in another? “ He said, referring to his upcoming Joe Wright musical, where he plays Cyrano.

When asked if this version of The Toxic Avenger it would be as crazy as the original, Peter dinklage answered: “Yes! It is not a remake. I like guerrilla movies. Those movies, they just made them, no matter what. They just did it because they love it even though some of them are not the best, but some of them are a lot of fun. When you make films that are too clean, you can distance the audience. They want to feel the dirt under their nails. I think those Troma movies definitely immersed the audience in toxic waste. “

What is the original movie about?

Peter dinklage has revealed that it is not a remake, so the story will surely change from the 1984 version. On that occasion a man Melvin (Mitchell cohen) who lived in the fictional town of Tromaville near New Jersey falls into a radioactive waste bin. From that moment he acquires powers and takes revenge on all those who litter the city and commit criminal acts.

