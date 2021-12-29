Game of Thrones generated a lot of controversy and controversy with its ending. In this way, Peter Dinklage decided to break the silence and make his opinion known.

Since arriving on HBO programming, Game of Thrones it became one of the most successful fictions. Based on the novels of George RR Martin, the story managed to captivate audiences from the first moment. As expected, there was a lot of expectation as to who would win the throne at the end of the series. For this reason, many fans were disappointed to see the outcome of the story. So much so, that the controversy still continues and Peter Dinklage wanted to make his opinion known about it.

«[Los fans] they wanted beautiful white people to ride into the sunset together. By the way, it is fiction. There are dragons in it. Keep going ”, said the actor who played Tyrion Lannister during a interview with The New York Times. “The show subverts what you think, and that’s what I love about it. Yes, it was called Game of Thrones, but in the end all the dialogue when people approached me on the street was, ‘Who is going to get on the throne?’ I don’t know why that was his conclusion because the series was actually more than that ”, added.

Your favorite scene

“One of my favorite moments was when the dragon melted the throne because it ended all that conversation, which is really irreverent and brilliant on behalf of the creators of the show: ‘Shut up, it’s not about that.’ He constantly did that, where you thought one thing and they handed you another. Everyone had their own stories while watching that show, but I don’t think anyone was as good as what the show delivered. “ Peter Dinklage revealed about his time on Game of Thrones.

If you know any history, when you track the progress of tyrants, they don’t start out as tyrants. I’m talking about, spoiler alert, what happened at the end of Game of Thrones with that character change. It’s gradual and I loved how power corrupted these people. What happens to your moral compass when you taste power? Human beings are complicated characters, you know? “, Hill. The series will have a spin-off soon, which can be seen on HBO and is expected to arrive sometime in 2022.