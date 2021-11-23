Reuters.- The peso depreciated for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, surpassing the barrier of 21 per dollar, amid higher expectations that US interest rates will rise in 2022 after the Federal Reserve chairman’s nomination for a new period.

Local currency It was trading at 21.1461 per dollar, with a loss of 0.77% compared to 20.9850 from Monday’s Reuters reference price. In earlier operations it depreciated almost 1% until 21.1865 units, its weakest level since March 10.

In the year, the peso has fallen by more than 6%.

The dollar index held near 16-month highs on Tuesday after Powell was nominated for a second term at the helm of the Fed, raising stakes for a rise in credit costs in the world’s largest economy over the next year. .

“From a technical point of view, once the level of 21.00 pesos per dollar has been pierced the probability of volatility episodes increases and the exchange rate could reach levels between 21.20 and 21.40 pesos per dollar ”, said the financial group Base in an analysis note.

This week will be released data on local inflation and a review of economic growth for the third quarter, in addition to the minutes of the latest monetary policy meetings of the United States Federal Reserve and the Bank of Mexico.

The markets have been under pressure due to the fear of new closures of productive activities in Europe to try to stop a rebound in Covid-19 infections.

