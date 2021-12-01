Reuters.- The peso recovered this afternoon for the second session after a strong stumble due to the discovery of the new variant of the omicron coronavirus, registering its biggest monthly drop since March 2020, when the pandemic broke out in the country.

The stock market, meanwhile, fell back in a volatile session after the CEO of the pharmaceutical company Moderna warned that vaccines against COVID-19 are unlikely to be as effective against the new variant.

The peso was trading at 21.42 per dollar near the end of the day, with a gain of 1.16% compared to 21.67 in the Reuters reference price on Monday.

The peso came to advance until 21.29 units, but then cut gains due to a speech by the president of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. In November it accumulated a fall of 4.33%.

The Fed chief said risks of higher inflation have increased and that it is a good time to withdraw the reference of “Transitory”, and that the central bank is likely to discuss a faster asset purchase downsizing at its next meeting.

“Today will fall like the day Fed Chairman Powell shed his moderate wings and showed signs of turning into a hawk,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA. “Comments about ending the downsizing (of asset purchases) a few months earlier helped the dollar cut past losses,” he added.

While, the local benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index fell 0.2% to 49,698.72 points with a volume of 840.3 million securities traded. The local market posted a monthly decline of 3.14%, the third in a row.

In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield fell 17 basis points to 7.48%, while the 20-year rate fell 19 to 7.88%.

