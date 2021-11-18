Reuters.- The Mexican peso depreciated on Thursday after learning that applications for unemployment assistance in the United States were higher than expected last week.

The coin It was trading at 20.8476 per dollar, with a loss of 1.01% compared to the reference price from Reuters on Wednesday.

The number of people who requested state aid for unemployment in the United States last week stood at 268,000, reported the Department of Labor.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the requests to reach 260,000.

