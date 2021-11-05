Reuters.- The weight lost slightly this afternoon after having registered its highest daily gain since June the day before after the monetary policy announcements of the Federal Reserve of the United States, while the stock market interrupted a streak of three rises in a volatile session.

The peso was trading at 20.55 per dollar near the close of the session, with a decline of 0.11% compared to 20.53 in the Reuters reference price on Wednesday, when it gained almost 1.2%.

Meanwhile, the The stock market’s benchmark stock index, the S & P / BMV IPC, fell 0.01% to 51,873.46 points with a volume of 182.2 million securities traded.

The The Fed said it will start cutting its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to finish them in 2022.But he maintained his view that high inflation will be “transitory” and will probably not require a rapid rise in interest rates.

“Non-farm payroll data (for the United States), a piece of information that has been fundamental for the decision-making of the FED and which will have effects on all markets, ”said financial group Intercam in a report.

In the debt market, the yield of the 10-year bond fell 10 basis points to 7.44%, while the 20-year rate dropped 11 to 7.83%.

