Reuters.- The peso reversed its gains this afternoon and it depreciated due to the return of a wave of aversion to risk assets after a first case of the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus was detected in the United States.

Investors also weighed “aggressive” comments from the US Federal Reserve, while at the local level, Banco de México raised its inflation forecast against the peso and lowered its economic growth forecast for this year.

The peso was trading at 21.49 per dollar near the close of the session, with a loss of 0.27% compared to 21.44 in the Reuters reference price on Tuesday. Earlier it was appreciated until 21.12 units.

Weight loses progress since the appearance of the Omicron

“At a global level, the growth in the number of cases (of the new variant) may cause the implementation of new confinement measures and travel restrictions, with effects on economic activity at the end of the year, “said the financial group Base in a report.

While, the local benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index advanced 0.62% at 50,007.16 points with a volume of 223.3 million securities traded. The square cut profits that reached an advance of more than 2%.

The Fed chief said yesterday that the risks of higher inflation have increased and which is a good time to withdraw the reference to “transitory”. He added that the central bank is likely to discuss a faster asset purchase downsizing at its next meeting.

Meanwhile, the nominee for head of the central bank of Mexico, Victoria Rodríguez, told senators this morning that the autonomy of the monetary entity must be “unrestricted” and that she will defend her mandate if ratified.

In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield was stable at 7.48%, as was the 20-year rate at 7.88%.

