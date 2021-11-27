The new variant of Covid-19, named by the World Health Organization (WHO) as Omicron turned the economies of the entire world upside down this Friday of Black Friday and the mexican peso was no exception.

The local currency closed this Friday at 21.9410 per dollar near the close of the session, with a decrease of 1.78% compared to the 21.5575 of the price Reuters benchmark on Thursday. Also, the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV) culminated below the psychological barrier of 50,000 points, thanks to strong concerns in the markets about the new strain of the coronavirus from South Africa.

This decline in the currency is the level weakest in 14 months, while the closing of the stock market closed at its lowest since July, both assets registering pronounced weekly setbacks.

In international operations, especially in the Asian market, the peso fell 2.75% to 22.1510 units, being its weakest level since September 30, 2020. Meanwhile, on the BMV, the local benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index fell 2.24 % to 49,492.52 points, with a volume of 170.1 million securities traded.

Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base, told Efe that “it should be mentioned that this is the third consecutive weekly depreciation for the Mexican peso and it is also the highest weekly depreciation since September 25, 2020.”

Due to these three important events that occurred during the week, the national currency fell

Siller also commented that the fall in the peso was also affected by Joe Biden’s nomination of Jerome Powell for a second term at the head of the US Federal Reserve, which produced “a strengthening of the US dollar.”

In that same order, he argued that “later there was an increase in Mexico’s aversion to risk when President Andrés Manuel López Obrador withdrew the candidacy of former Secretary of the Treasury Arturo Herrara for governor of the Bank of Mexico.”

“The surprise announcement about the nomination of Victoria Rodríguez Ceja raises doubts about the future of the central bank’s monetary policy, since, among other things, its position on recent inflationary pressures is unknown,” he said.

And finally, the WHO announcement and the repercussion that the new strain of covid-19 had in several countries of the world, “increases the risk that measures similar to those of the second quarter of 2020 will be implemented, with severe negative consequences for the global economic activity ”, added the Banco Base executive.

Parallel to the concern about this new variant, Wall Street also fell this Friday, with the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 suffering their biggest percentage losses in a day in months after recovering after the emergence of the SARS-CoV pandemic. 2. Meanwhile, retailers fell at the start of the holiday shopping season, as the new variant fueled concerns about low store traffic and inventory problems.

The crisis unleashed by Covid-19 caused a historic contraction of 8.2% of Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020, the worst collapse since the Great Depression of 1932.

