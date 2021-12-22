Reuters.- The peso depreciated on Tuesday and the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) advanced in a market attentive to news about the rapid spread of the Ómicron variant of the coronavirus, which has forced several countries to impose restrictions again.

Several European nations were evaluating new limitations on travel and the president of the United States, Joe Biden, asked military doctors to support hospitals, given the advance of the virus days before the second Christmas pandemic.

The peso was trading at 20.7988 to the dollar near the end of business, down 0.12% from the Reuters reference price on Monday.

“Concerns about Ómicron occur just as volatility increases as we approach the holidays and the volume of trading decreases,” said analysts from local CI Banco.

The benchmark S & P / BMV IPC stock index gained 0.89% to 52,085.28 points, after falling 1.44% the day before.

The jump from 19.23% to 2.17 pesos of Grupo Aeroméxico’s securities stood out in the market after they sank last week to a new historical low after announcing that a third party would initiate procedures to carry out a public acquisition offer of actions.

Still, stocks have not returned to pre-announcement levels.

In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield rose nine basis points to 7.42%, while the 20-year rate rose four, to 7.80%.