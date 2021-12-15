Reuters.- The peso depreciated this afternoon due to the advance of the Omicron variant and awaiting monetary policy decisions from various central banks this week, including the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Mexico.

The stock market, on the other hand, rose to levels not seen since mid-November, oblivious to the performance of its peers abroad, due to opportunity purchases and position adjustments, analysts and traders said.

Peso to November value, 21.25 units per dollar

The peso was trading at 21.25 to the dollar near the end of the trade, down 1.17% from the Reuters reference price on Monday.

“Central banks will mark the agenda for this week and the rest of the year,” said local CI Banco in a report. “The two variables that focus attention are the evolution of the latest variant of coronavirus and the control of inflation.”

The benchmark S & P / BMV IPC stock index gained 1.63% to 51,241.47 points, after two sessions of losses. Some analysts mentioned that the weakening of the currency on the day helped boost the appeal of local securities.

During the session, the stock rose 2.11% to 51,481.70 units, its best level since November 16.

The papers of the pharmaceutical Genomma Lab led the advance, with 6.47% more to 20.57 pesos, followed by those of the Regional bank, which added 6.33% to 97.61 pesos.

In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield rose four basis points to 7.37%, while the 20-year rate rose three to 7.80%.

