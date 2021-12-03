Reuters.- The peso and the stock market gained this afternoon as markets sought to learn more about the threat posed by the variant of the Omicron coronavirus to the economy.

The Investors are also waiting for clarity on how quickly the US Federal Reserve will reduce its asset purchases, amid persistent inflationary pressures.

The peso was trading at 21.27 per dollar near the close of the session, with a gain of 1.09% compared to 21.50 in the Reuters reference price on Wednesday. The peso appreciated in line with other currencies of emerging economies.

The local benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index advanced 1.84% to 50,927.38 points with a volume of 159 million securities traded.

The peso closed the day before with losses after erasing all its gains when it became known that a first case of Ómicron was detected in the United States. The stock gained more than 2% in Wednesday’s session but in the end cut most of its advance.

“Perhaps (investors) are waiting for positive news about the efficacy of the vaccine against the new strain and taking advantage of these levels before it is too late,” said Craig Erlam, market analyst at OANDA. “If they don’t get the news they expect, we could see another sharp downward movement,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said this week that the central bank should consider accelerating the pace at which it is reducing its bond purchases at the December monetary policy meeting, and that it is a good time to withdraw from inflation the “transitory” reference.

In the debt market, the yield on the 10-year bond fell three basis points to 7.45%, while the 20-year rate fell seven to 7.81%.

