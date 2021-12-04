Reuters.- The peso and the stock market operated in the last session of the week with ups and downs, due to persistent fears of the threat that it could represent the Omicron coronavirus variant for the economy, in addition to the uncertainty about the next steps of the United States Federal Reserve.

Mexico became the second country in Latin America after Brazil to register a case of Ómicron, by reporting this morning the presence of the strain in a person from South Africa.

The peso was trading at 21.27 per dollar near the close of the session, with a loss of 0.12% compared to the 21.25 of the Reuters reference price on Thursday. The peso gained until 21.17 units and depreciated to almost 21.5 per dollar.

Meanwhile, the local benchmark S & P / BMV IPC index lost 0.65% to 50,597.29 points with a volume of 181.6 million securities traded.

Weight ballasted before the arrival of the Omicron

“A factor in the decline of the peso can be attributed to the issue of the concern generated by this uncertainty about Ómicron and the fact that it is already present in our country, “said James Salazar, economist at CI Banco. He added that a profit taking was observed after gains recorded in several days this week.

Both the domestic currency and the leading index of local stocks posted weekly gains of 2.9% and 2.23% respectively, interrupting a streak of three declines.

Despite the fact that job creation in the United States did not meet expectations, the Fed’s monetary policy makers appear willing to accelerate the reduction of its bond buying program when they meet this month, because they want to take precautions in case that inflation does not recede next year, as expected.

In November, 210,000 jobs were created in the world’s largest economy, below expectations, compared to a figure of 546,000 in the previous month. A Reuters poll of 87 economists had forecast job creation to rise to 550,000.

In the debt market, the yield on the 10-year bond fell seven basis points to 7.38%, while the 20-year rate fell two to 7.79%.

