Reuters.- The peso and the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) fell this Friday, hit by an increase in global aversion to risk due to the fear of new closures of productive activities in Europe to try to stop a rebound in Covid-19 infections.

A fourth wave of infections prompted Austria to announce a total lockdown starting Monday, and concerns that Germany might follow suit clouded the outlook on the course of the global economy’s recovery.

The peso was trading at 20.8460 per dollar near the end of the day, depreciating 0.39% against the Reuters reference price on Thursday.

“The new wave of infections in Europe is once again a risk for economic activity and causes new confinement measures,” said local CI Banco in an analysis note. “This situation is beginning to escalate to the United States and the Middle East.”

On the stock market, the benchmark S & P / BMV IPC stock index fell 0.04% to 50,811.30 points, in its fifth day followed by losses, with a cumulative decline of 1.7%.

Grupo Bimbo shares led the decline, with 3.82% less to 58.16 pesos, followed by those of the bottler and retailer Femsa, which subtracted 0.62% to 155.30 pesos.

In the debt market, the 10-year bond yield fell one basis point to 7.48%, while the 20-year rate ended the session unchanged compared to its previous close, at 7.91%.

