Konami is doing a “clean slate” with a game, at least finished, to give total priority to a title that in the current state is insufficient. We are talking about eFootball 2022, of course, which will remain as only alternative for football lovers developed by Konami after the withdrawal of PES 2021 from all digital stores.

Konami itself has announced, through an official statement, that both PES 2021 What PES 2021 Lite will disappear from digital stores the next day December 9. This cessation of sales is joined by the closure of online services of the game, although this will arrive throughout 2022. It has also been confirmed that as long as we have downloaded PES 2021 at least once in our system before December 9, we can download it again without problem.

Once PES 2021 is withdrawn, the only way to play this title will be in local mode, either alone or with friends. In addition, Konami assures that it will be impossible to use function “Share Play“to play online with our friends without having to use the game servers. A way of forcing users to move to eFootball 2022 that has not sat well with anyone, especially after the announcement of the delay of the stable version of the game to spring next year.

Along with this, Konami will finalize the sale of the myClub Coins, necessary to obtain new players and coaches. Coins purchased with real money, in packs that sometimes cost 100 euros, will not be transferred by no means to eFootball 2022. The end of this service is planned for the next December 9 of 2021.

Obviously this decision is focused on promoting, or forcing, that new players have only one option: eFootball 2022. This title has been beaten by both players and critics for its limited functions, equipment and its format of play as a service It doesn’t seem like it’s going to take off at any time.