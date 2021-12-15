Alexander Callens, Pedro Gallese and Raúl Ruidíaz, among other Peruvians in the MLS, could change teams by 2022.

The MLS it came to an end a week ago with Alexander Callens’ New York City FC winning the title. However, this also meant the termination of several contracts of the Peruvian footballers who work in the United States. Therefore, in this article we will show you what their contractual situation is, among those who have options to renew and those who would have a change of equipment.

First of all, we must take into account that we have Andy Polo (Portland Timbers), Yordy Reyna (DC United), Pedro Gallese (Orlando City), Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders), Alexander Callens (New York City FC), Marcos López (San Jose Earthquakes) and Edison Flores (DC United) playing in Major League Soccer.

In that sense, we will let you know what is known about their futures:

ANDY POLO

The Peruvian winger has been one of the Peruvian players who has played the fewest minutes this season. He only spent 193 minutes on the field. This was due to a serious injury to the quadriceps and meniscus that he suffered at the end of May that left him off the court for several months. Only earlier this month did he resume training with the Portland Timbers.

Although his contract ended in 2021, the cast of Oregon made the use of the contract extension (included for all MLS players) for 2022. However, it is also part of the possible reinforcements (for regulatory reasons) that could have the new franchise, Charlotte FC for next season. His future would be between those two teams.

Andy Polo will wear the Portland Timbers jersey again in 2022 per MLS regulations. | Photo: Getty Images

YORDY REYNA

The ‘Magic’, like Andy Polo, is on a list where Charlotte FC could choose players to make up its squad for 2022. In his case, although he played a regular year with DC United, in which he scored 4 goals in 18 games, they did not execute the one-year contract extension and another team will have to be found when he is left with his pass in hand.

His name also rang in Alianza Lima, but this would be quite complicated due to his high salary, so we would have to wait to see what will happen in his case.

PEDRO GALLESE

The goalkeeper is one of the greatest figures of Orlando City. Like the previous Peruvians, his contract expired this month, but his team has the option to extend it for one year, which according to what the ‘Octopus’ declared in recent days, the Florida club wants him to stay and I would be willing to run this option. However, his name has also been used to reinforce Boca Juniors in 2022. Decisive weeks to know his future.

RAÚL RUIDÍAZ

Perhaps, involved in one of the most complex cases. And it is that the Seattle Sounders also had a link with the forward until this 2021, but in the same way he decided to execute the optional year of his contract. However, the striker would have his mind to change teams unless he has better salary conditions, which is why he wanted to leave, according to the press that covers the ‘Sounders’. Even in the last game he played in the season, he made a ‘farewell’ to the team’s fans through his Instagram account.

Although for this to change, there would have to be a club interested in the attacker and willing to pay his release clause, a reason that could affect the Peruvian’s wishes.

ALEXANDER CALLENS

The Peruvian defender could not have had a better end of the year. MLS champion with New York City FC, has been one of the pillars behind in achieving this title. For this reason, the club’s board would have the intention of extending his contract for one more year, which expires this month, according to journalist Alonso Contreras, who resides in the United States.

MARCOS LÓPEZ

The left-back has had a regular year with the San Jose Eathquakes. And it is that with the help of coach Matías Almeyda he has managed to improve his game and has polished his physical condition. He played 21 games, in which he scored on 1 occasion and provided 2 assists. These numbers plus their room for improvement has captured the interest of foreign clubs. According to the same journalist Alonso Contreras, López would have captured a Madrid club, whose name is unknown, for the next season.

Marcos López could have his future in Europe. | Photo: USA TODAY Sports

EDISON FLORES

The ‘Orejas’ plays for DC United, in which he played 16 games, scored 2 goals and provided 4 assists. In his case, there would be no news, since he has a current contract until 2022. This year has not had a great importance, but this is expected to improve next year.

